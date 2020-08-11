1/1
Linda CLARK
Passed away at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Monday August 10th, 2020 at the age of 75. Linda Clark (nee Williamson), beloved wife of the late Bruce Clark. Loving mother of Steve, Diane and Lyle (Jodi). Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Deandra), Brooke and Cameron and great grandmother of Kaden. Dear Sister of Joan Fontaine (John - pre deceased). Linda will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St E. Orillia on Friday August 14th, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A private family service will be held in the chapel on Saturday August 15th, 2020. Interment at St. Andrews - St. James Cemetery in Orillia. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to St. Marks Presbyterian church through Simcoe Funeral Home , 38 James Street E, Orillia (705) 327- 0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca


Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.
