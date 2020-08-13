of Baxter, ON passed away suddenly, (after a brief battle with cancer) at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie on Tuesday, July 21st 2020 in her 68th year. Beloved Wife of Eric. Loving Mother of Chris (Jeannie). Cherished Grandmother of Kiara (Todd), Justin (McKenna) and Julia. Dear Sister of Diane, Shirley, Paul, Steven and Elizabeth. Predeceased by her Brother David. Linda was born and grew up in Toronto. Her summer months were spent with her family at Wasaga beach. She married Eric in 1971 and shortly after Chris was born. In 1975 Linda Eric and Chris moved to Bradford where they started their antique car restoration business. Linda was drawn to the arts at an early age and as a mature student she attended Georgian College in Barrie. She was drawn to the design arts and graduated as a silversmith in the first graduating class of the jewellery and metals program. Linda volunteered with CESO the Canadian Executive service Organization overseas to share her knowledge with companies seeking to improve their production and quality. She always aligned herself with the working man. She loved to travel and through her assignments did projects in the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Guyana and Russia. She enjoyed every moment and realized how fortunate she was being able to improve the lives of many. In recent years her trips to Italy France and South Africa were for pleasure. She loved to give her crafts and creations to friends near and far wherever she went as recently as this spring. She was first to care for others and her friends and family appreciated it. She always had a smile and never complained of her own problems. But her most important accomplishment was being close to her grandchildren watching them grow up enjoying each stage of their lives. Being close to them was everything. At Linda's and the family's request, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Linda's life will be held on Sunday, August 9th 2020 at 12noon at her home. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the RVH Cancer Care Centre or the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Dignified Funeral Alternatives, Barrie, 888-322-7222