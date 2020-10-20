(Former Manager of Laclie St. CIBC) Peacefully passed away at home, with family by her side, on Saturday, October 17, 2020, in her 77th year. Linda Clarke, of Orillia, daughter of the late Warren and Dorothy Clarke. She will be dearly missed by her sister Janet and husband Norman Langman of Oro-Medonte. Lovingly remembered by her nephew Peter (Lydie) Langman of Oro-Medonte, nieces Heather Marassato (Dave) of Lively, Ontario and Susan Langman (David) of Williamstown, Massachusetts and their families. Cremation has taken place and the Celebration of Life will be delayed until circumstances allow for family and friends to gather. If desired, memorial donations to the Arthritis Foundation, Sjogrens Foundation or Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation would be gratefully appreciated and may be made through the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia (705) 325-2231.