Linda, in her 76th year, died at R.V.H. Barrie, Ontario on January 21, 2020. The cause was pancreatic cancer. Born August 16, 1944 in Dymond Twp., Temiskaming District. She lived in New Liskard, Toronto, Innisfil, Oro Medonte and Wasaga Beach. She worked for Manulife Insurance Co., Toronto and Ontario Hydro, Barrie, Ontario. Predeceased by both parents Lucille Morin and Wilfred Hardy, and sister Nonney. Survivors include Ron, husband for 56 years, daughter Natalie Hiles of Oro Medonte, son Jerome Peterson of Toronto. She also leaves two sisters, Louise Paoletti of New Liskard, Ontario and Loreen Ramey of Arnprior, Ontario. There were four grandchildren, Haden and Darby Hiles, Rory and Rilley Peterson. No service or memorial are planned as per Linda's wishes. Condolences can be left at peacefultransition.ca. If you feel the need, donations to the would be greatly appreciated.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 25, 2020