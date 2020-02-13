Home

Linda Speziali

Linda Speziali Obituary
The death occurred sudddenly at her home in Angus, Ontario of Lynden New York in her 61st year, loving wife of Andy, dear mother of Andrea and Danielle of Angus. Beloved daughter of Albert and Suzie York of Barrie. Dear sister of Jim, Olivia and family of Grimbsy. Albert Jr. Dec Jan 1961. Patrick, Trish and boys of Penetang and sister Theresa and boys in Barrie. Loving niece of Ethel, Wayne, Markget Francis of Midland. Deeplyl missed by many cousins and firned.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 13, 2020
