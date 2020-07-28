passed away at home on July 24th, at the age of 55, after an extensive battle with brain cancer. She will lovingly be remembered by her parents Angele (née Dorion) et Sabin Charlebois, her brothers Gilles, Frank, and Claude Charlebois and her sister Renee Scruton (née Charlebois). Lise will be greatly missed by all of her nieces and nephews: Nathan, Olivia, Wyles, Marek, Sophie, Chloé, Mara, Camie, Sabin et Jules to whom she was always known as "Fun Aunt Lise". Her children Alexandra and Patrick Dalrymple, her spouse Steve Siekierko and her grand children, Ryan, Rosalie and Renley will forever hold Lise in their hearts. Lise will eternally be remembered for her compassion, kindness and dedication to making others feel loved. Those in need understood that Lise could always be counted on for a kind gesture or a beautiful and loving smile. She brightened the lives of everyone with whom she came in touch and the world is now a darker place with her passing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store