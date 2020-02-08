|
|
Passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, February 6, 2020 in his 81st year. Beloved husband of Jean; proud father of Wanda Rowbotham, Juanita (Randy) Fournier and Roxane (Grant) Hudson forever cherished grandfather of Issa, Yusef, Sarah, Mohammed, Kareem, Hayley, Alyssa, Samantha and Bradley and great-grandfather of Lena, Connor, Carter and Madeline. Lloyd is survived by his brother Donald (Carol) and sisters Norma Johnson (d. Mervin), Marion Kelly (d. Ross), Barbara Cudmore (d. Rod); and Holly Hughes (d. Charlie); predeceased by brothers Claude (d. Ena), Delmer (Marion), Willis, Allen (Joan) and sisters Kathleen Winchester (d. George) and Erma Miller (d. Aubry). He will be remembered by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received for visitation on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 from 6-9 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral Home - Creemore Chapel. Funeral service will be held in the chapel at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Spring interment at Dunedin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Knox Presbyterian Church Dunedin would be appreciated.Friends may visit Lloyd's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 8, 2020