Passed away peacefully at his home in Orillia on Monday, May 4, 2020 in his 76th year. Beloved husband of Amelia Short. Much loved stepfather of Paula (Gary), Carol Ann, Trevor, Mark and Chad. Loving grandfather of five grandchildren. Predeceased by his parents Ernest and Edith Hall. Also predeceased by his brothers Kenneth (Doris) and Leonard (Jane-survived). Lloyd will be dearly missed by his family and friends. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre through the Simcoe Funeral Home (705)327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 15, 2020.