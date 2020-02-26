Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mundell Funeral Home
79 West Street North
Orillia, ON L3V 5C1
(705) 325-2231
Resources
More Obituaries for Logan WOODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Logan WOODMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Logan WOODMAN Obituary
Died peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia. He was the last surviving sibling of 12. Father, Robert and mother, Isabel Woodman. His five children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren will miss him. Born in Millertown, Newfoundland, landed immigrant to Ontario in 1945 before it became a province of Canada. His long career at CP Rail lasted until his retirement. He lived all over Ontario and in Orillia several times. His last home was the beautiful Leacock Retirement Lodge with very caring and wonderful staff. He lived a long life and will be missed. Private ceremony has already taken place. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Logan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -