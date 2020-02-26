|
Died peacefully at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital in Orillia. He was the last surviving sibling of 12. Father, Robert and mother, Isabel Woodman. His five children, 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren will miss him. Born in Millertown, Newfoundland, landed immigrant to Ontario in 1945 before it became a province of Canada. His long career at CP Rail lasted until his retirement. He lived all over Ontario and in Orillia several times. His last home was the beautiful Leacock Retirement Lodge with very caring and wonderful staff. He lived a long life and will be missed. Private ceremony has already taken place. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 26, 2020