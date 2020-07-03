1/
Lois Anita (Bourne) LEADLAY
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Hillcrest Village, Midland, in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late H. John Leadlay. Cherished mum of Margaret (Mel) Waldner of Middleton, NS, Robert (Pam) of London and Hal (Andrea) of Peterborough. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Chris, Jake, Seth, Noah, Rachael, Shawn and Scott and by her niece Betty Whittington of Gatineau, PQ and surviving brother, Robert "Bob" (Eileen) Bourne of Barrie. Born in Ottawa, Lois moved around Canada as the daughter of an RCAF officer. A dedicated "behind the scenes" worker, Lois always got the job done, working as clerical staff for: the National Research Council- Ottawa, A.V. Roe (Proud member of the Avro Arrow Project, she saw the Arrow's first flight) in Malton, many Etobicoke Elementary Schools as secretary and Union leader, and Zen Air in Midland or her many volunteer positions: Scout's Canada (Akela, 16th and 22nd Humberwest and 3 bead Gilwell wood badge holder -Trainer II), Sunday School teacher, North York Obedience club, Midland and District Kennel Club, St John's Ambulance Therapy Dogs, Bluewater-Georgina-Wendake Winter Beach Patrol, and Midland Team Lead with Therapeutic Paws of Canada. The family would like to acknowledge the care she received first at King Place and Hillcrest Village (Harbour Suites) in Midland, and PSW Liz Acs, whose care and friendship knew no bounds. She was truly loved and she will be missed. Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to make a donation in Lois' memory, please consider Heart and Stroke Foundation or Therapeutic Paws of Canada. Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.lynnstonefuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jul. 3, 2020.
