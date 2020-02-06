Home

Peacefully passed away with family at her side at The Elden of Bradford on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Lois Bell (nee Menary) of Gilford in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Tom Bell. Loving mother of Anne Bell. Proud Nanna of Adam. Dear sister of late Shirley (late Ross) Clubine. Lois will also be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews and their families. Friends will be received at SKWARCHUK FUNERAL HOME, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford for visitation on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at the Gilford United Church, 1477 Gilford Road on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment St. John's Cemetery, Coulson's Hill. In Lois' memory, donations may be made to the Gilford United Church.
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 6, 2020
