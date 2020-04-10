|
KOWAL, Lois Eleanor (nee Cooper) Died suddenly on Tuesday April 7, 2020 at her home in her 78th year. Lois,of Wasaga Beach, beloved wife of the late Walter (2009). Dear sister of Mary Lee (Donald) and Mort Cooper (Donna). Cherished aunt of Heather Lee, Sheila Wiebe (Ron), Keith Lee (Andrea), Brian Cooper (Brittany Marsan), and Scott Cooper, and great aunt of Liam, Connor, Sarah and Melissa. Predeceased by her parents Morton and Eleanor. Lois was a kind and gentle woman who cherished her family and was committed to her community. She was an avid hiker with the Ganaraska Hiking Club, practiced tai chi as a member of the Fung Loy Kok Institute of Taoism, volunteered with the Wasaga Beach Ministerial Food Bank and was a Friend of Nancy Island. She also was a Piping Plover Guardian, spending countless hours watching over the birds and their nests each year. The Lois Kowal Trail Loop in Wasaga Beach was named in recognition of her contributions to the community. Private arrangements at this time with a celebration of life at a later date. Entombment at Wasaga Beach Cemetery. If desired, a donation to the , the Fung Loy Kok Institute of Taoism, Friends of Nancy Island or the Collingwood General & Marine Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by her family. To sign Lois' Book of Memories, please visit www.carrutherdavidson.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 10, 2020