Passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Loved mother of Tracey Sarty (Scott), Warren Nichol and predeceased by her daughter Debbie Nichol. Loving grandma of Scott (Amanda), Elizabeth, Adam, Matthew, Elijah and great grandma of Alexis, Chloe and Jinora. Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to the Alliston and District Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535.