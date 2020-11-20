1/1
Lois Irene Nichol
Passed away at Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Loved mother of Tracey Sarty (Scott), Warren Nichol and predeceased by her daughter Debbie Nichol. Loving grandma of Scott (Amanda), Elizabeth, Adam, Matthew, Elijah and great grandma of Alexis, Chloe and Jinora. Cremation has taken place, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If so desired memorial donations to the Alliston and District Humane Society would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, 705-435-3535.


Published in Simcoe County News on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
