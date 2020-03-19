|
|
It is with a broken heart that after blessing us with an extra 7 years our beloved Lois, passed quietly in her sleep surrounded by her family. Lois will be profoundly missed by her Husband Quentin of 23 years, her Daughter Alycia Burgess and Partner Mitch and her Daughter Vanessa Burgess. Forever loved by her Mother Alice Curtis, Sister Laurie Cooper and Husband Tim, Brother Charles Curtis and Wife Maggie, Grandson Calum, Nieces Chanelle and Amanda, Nephews Nicholas, Connor, Jasper and Reese, Mother to her 4 legged son Winston and surrogate Meeka as well as the countless number of souls who were enriched by her warm loving heart and bottomless capacity for compassion. Lois is predeceased by her Father Charles Curtis and her Brother Vaughan King. In the face of all things she had the courage to sell her house, throw caution to the wind and go traveling across the country from PEI to British Columbia to the Yukon Territories where she met the most amazing people. She did the things she wanted, set an amazing example for her girls, brought joy to everyone with her awesome blog. She lived on her terms to the end. One of Lois favorite things was to hike the trails camera in hand. She would be happy to have any donations directed to her favorite charity the Nature Conservatory of Canada.
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020