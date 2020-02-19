|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Lola Fidelia (aged 102 years, 356 days). Born in Kingston (Jamaica), Lola was a lover of music and dancing (Louis Prima was her favourite) and an avid fan of thoroughbred horse racing. Lola passed away peacefully at Grove Park Home with her son and daughter-in-law by her side. Predeceased by her husband William, her sisters, Beryl, Sybil, Olive and Eda and her beloved dog Louis. Loving mother of Brian (Joyce) and grandmother of Wanda, Faith (Bob) and Brian Nello (Yvonne). Lola is also survived by several great and great-great-grandchildren as well as by many nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be sadly missed by her family, her many dear friends and by the many others who came to think of her as 'Auntie Lola'. Lola loved her caregivers at the Grove Park Home; her family wishes to thank them for the care, kindness and affection they have shown her over the years. Cremation has taken place and a private family Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to Grove Park Home would be very much appreciated. Condolences may be placed at www.drivercremation.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Feb. 19, 2020