Lola Mary McMILLAN
Passed peacefully at Soldiers Memorial Hospital in Orillia on Monday May 18, 2020 in her 79th year. Lola will be sadly missed by her daughters Cheryl (Gord) Conroy and Susan McMillan (Byron Crosby), and by her granddaughter Jessica Conroy (Steven Pereira). Lola is survived by her brother Stan (Lorna) Calhoun and by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Lola's life will take place when the public health situation clears. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Orillia Branch of the OSPCA or the Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital Foundation - Hemodialysis unit and will be accepted by the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595.


Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
