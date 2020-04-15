|
|
Loretta Hodgins née Charpentier passed away peacefully with her loving family at her side on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 95 years. She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Warren Hodgins. Cherished mother of Susan Mann (Dave), Stephen (Leslie), Patricia (Chris), Regina and Michele (Blair). Grandmother of Brook, Ryan, Jordan, Spencer, Stephanie, Jacqueline and Kevin. Great-grandmother of Violet. A neon glass blower, porcelain artist, avid bridge player and an incredible mother. She will be sorely missed by all of us. A private funeral will take place Friday, April 17th at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church in Virginia, Ontario, with a celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations to St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, P.O. Box 179, Beaverton, ON, L0K 1A0 would be appreciated by the family. Memorial condolences may be made on the funeral home web site at www.forrestandtaylor.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 15, 2020