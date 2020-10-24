Peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 56. Lorice Brooks of Ramara, beloved wife of Craig Brooks. Loving mother of Megan Wright and Gilbert Brooks. Dear sister of Lonnie Wright (Jenn), Laura Deschamps (Paul) and the late Lisa Wright. Cherished aunt to Mitchell, Cassie, Tyler, Maranda, Ben, Elijah, Justin, Jessica, Sean and Scott. Will be sadly missed by many other family members and close friends. The family received relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service was by invitation only and was held in the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00. You can livestream the funeral service by going to YouTube.com
and search for the Carson Funeral Home Channel. Interment Udney Cemetery, Udney. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be appreciated. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com