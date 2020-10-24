1/1
Lorice BROOKS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at the Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 56. Lorice Brooks of Ramara, beloved wife of Craig Brooks. Loving mother of Megan Wright and Gilbert Brooks. Dear sister of Lonnie Wright (Jenn), Laura Deschamps (Paul) and the late Lisa Wright. Cherished aunt to Mitchell, Cassie, Tyler, Maranda, Ben, Elijah, Justin, Jessica, Sean and Scott. Will be sadly missed by many other family members and close friends. The family received relatives and friends at the Doolittle Chapel of Carson Funeral Homes, 54 Coldwater St. E., Orillia, (705) 326-3595 on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. The funeral service was by invitation only and was held in the chapel of the funeral home on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:00. You can livestream the funeral service by going to YouTube.com and search for the Carson Funeral Home Channel. Interment Udney Cemetery, Udney. If desired, memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated. Online Messages of Condolence are welcome at www.CarsonFuneralHomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carson Funeral Homes L. Doolittle Chapel
54 Coldwater Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1W5
(705) 326-3595
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved