Lorna Roberta (McIndoe) ROSS
Lorna in her 85th year, died peacefully Saturday, November 28, 2020. While her health had declined over the past four years, things changed suddenly in the week leading up to her death to take her faster than we had been expecting. Loving wife of D. Grant Ross for 64 years, beloved mother to Debbie, Scott and Sue, and Wayne and Filomena. Lorna was a proud grandmother to Stephanie, Jonathan, Eddie, Bailie, Carleigh, Sydney, Nicholas and Hannah and Great grandmother to Dawson, Harvey, Cohen, and Rosie. Lorna is survived by her brother Robert McIndoe. Lorna is best remembered for her quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. She loved entertaining, playing cards and spending time with her family and friends, all of whom will be able to remember her with a smile thinking of the many times she made them laugh. Many thanks to the caregivers and residents of Mill Creek Care Centre who became an extension of Lorna's family and to the many friends and family who visited her after that became her home. A memorial service will be held at a time when more people can gather safely to share memories of our dear Lorna. Donations to local foodbanks or the Alzheimer Society of Canada in her name would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
