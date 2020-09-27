It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Lorne in his 80th year. Lorne was in the hospital in Victoria, BC when he peacefully passed on Sunday Sept 20. Loved by wife Ronalynn children Dave(Anita)kids:Cody,Chloe,Quade; Jennifer(Rey)kids:Ryan,Jeremy,Jeffrey, Rachael and Deb(Bill) kids:Liam. Lorne will be missed by sister Marion(Gerry) & family and by brother Dale(Sharon) & Family. Stepchildren: Michael(Krista) kids:Annika,Jack Sarah(Troy)kids: Joshia, Rykker. Memorial service can be viewed @ https://youtu.be/d3IOWTtFGog
live on Tues Sept 29 at 2Pm Est or viewe at a later time. You can donate in Lorne's name to http://www.cancer.ca/
or to http://www.salvationarmy.ca/
. Lorne will be deeply missed by his family and many friends. His kindness has forever changed this world. Condolences