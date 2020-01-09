|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, December 4th, 2019, in her 92nd year. Lorraine Ugolini of Port Perry, formerly of Orillia and Toronto, beloved wife of the late Rocco Frank Ugolini. Loving step-mother of Bernie (predeceased), John (predeceased) & wife Levina of Maple Ridge, B.C., Rocco Jr. of Cobourg, Cathy Ugolini of Scarborough, Rob & wife Kathleen of Baltimore, Ont., Randall & wife Susan of Caledon. Beloved Grammy to Bernie Jr., Sarah, Cherylea, Jennifer, Michael, Tamara, Brittany, Ava, Katelyn, Scott, Christina, Michael, Erin and Alexandra. Predeceased by her siblings Paul, Don (Norma), Ken (Lucille), and Jean (Mike). Beloved Aunty to Kevin, Jeff, Michael, Lynn, Lorraine, Gail, Pat, Lisa and Leslie. Lorraine was famous for her indomitable spirit and her boundless energy. From hardscrabble beginnings in Scarborough, she rose through the ranks at Canadian Gypsum and retired (too early!) with Rocci to the warmth of Florida in winters and the tranquility of Big Cedar on Bass Lake in summers where she led yoga and dance classes well into her 80s. Her final years were spent happily at Port Perry Villa where she will be missed by her many friends. Many thanks to the caring staff at Lakeridge Health Port Perry who made Lorraine's final days peaceful and comfortable. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service will be held at the Mundell Funeral Home, 79 West St. N., Orillia on Saturday, January 25th, at 1 o'clock p.m. If desired, Memorial donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be gratefully appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com