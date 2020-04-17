Home

Lorraine Carolyn Regina Theresa (Corrigan) Callaghan

Lorraine Carolyn Regina Theresa (Corrigan) Callaghan Obituary
(Longest Employee of Georgian College, 42 years; Mundell Funeral Home Employee for 18 years; Longtime Member of the CWL at Uptergrove and Brechin; St. Bernards Parents Council, Volunteer with the , Girl Guides and the Equestrian Disabilities Therapy) Lost her battle with ALS on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the age of 75. Lorraine, beloved wife of Joe Callaghan. Loving and proud mother of Melanie Callaghan-D'Erchie (Giancarlo) of Toronto and Lasairfhiona O'Callaghan (Vern Crowley) of Orillia. Dear sister of Joan Hopkins (predeceased) (Gord) of Orillia, James Corrigan (Denise) of Manotick, Harold Corrigan (Anne predeceased) of Brechin and Lenore O'Donnell-Freeland (predeceased) (Basil O'Donnell predeceased) (Ben Freeland predeceased). Cherished godmother of Deb Leroux, Alexandra Dunbar and Brian MacDonald. Lovingly remembered by many nieces and nephews and their families. Sadly missed by her Mundell Funeral Home family. Lorraine will always be remembered for her infectious laugh, her endless love that she so freely gave to everyone that she knew and her ability to always make us see the brighter side of life. She was never too busy to lend a hand, or an ear to listen or a shoulder to cry on. She will be forever missed. It saddens us that we are unable to celebrate this amazing woman at this time; services will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the St. Andrew's Church Restoration Fund or St. Andrew's Church CWL would be appreciated. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 17, 2020
