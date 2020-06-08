Lorraine (Willis) MULLOWNEY
Passed away quietly surrounded by love at Campbell House on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in her 74th year. Lorraine, beloved wife of Barry. Loving mother to Charlene Maisey (Darren Culp) and Jodi Caulfield (Jeff). Special Nana to Madison, Emma, Shane, Chase and Kendra. Fondly remembered by niece Kim (Rick) and nephew Darren (Colleen) and her extended family. Predeceased by her brother Leslie Willis. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Lorraine's life will be held at a later date. Interment at Wasaga Beach Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chatterson Funeral Home, Collingwood. Remembrances to the General & Marine Hospital Foundation or Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House. A special thank you is extended to the staff at Campbell House and General & Marine Hospital, Collingwood for the wonderful care provided to Lorraine over the past few months. To leave a message of condolence or share a memory of Lorraine, please visit www.chattersonfuneralhome.com

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Chatterson Funeral Home & Cremation Services
404 Hurontario Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2M8
(705) 445-4700
