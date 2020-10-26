1/1
Lorraine Peachey
Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Friday, October 23, 2020 with loving family at her side. Her battle is now over. Lorraine Peachey at age of 72 loving mother of Dana (Scott) Kinnear and Brendan Peachey. Dear daughter of Min and the late Mel Daoust. Proud grandmother of Ethan, Oliver and Ashton. Lorraine will be lovingly remembered by her sister Karen (David) Green and brother Michael (Barb) Daoust. A Celebration of Lorraine's life will be held later. Memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca In accordance to directives put in place by provincial governing bodies and the Public Health Unit there will be a limit on the number of people permitted into Adams Funeral Home at one time. Please note that wearing a facial covering and adhering to physical distancing directives is mandatory. No gathering is permitted in the funeral home or church parking lots please.


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Adams Funeral Home
445 St. Vincent Street
Barrie, ON L4M 6T5
(705) 728-4344
