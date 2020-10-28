Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre on Friday, October 23, 2020 with loving family at her side. Her battle is now over. Lorraine Peachey at age of 72 loving mother of Dana (Scott) Kinnear and Brendan Peachey. Dear daughter of Min and the late Mel Daoust. Proud grandmother of Ethan, Oliver and Ashton. Lorraine will be lovingly remembered by her sister Karen (David) Green and brother Michael (Barbara) Daoust and niece Mika (Toby) Hamer. A Celebration of Lorraine's life will be held later. Memorial donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated by the family. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 28, 2020.