|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Louis Gulyas on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Royal Victoria Health Center in Barrie at the age of 88. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Carolyn (Nee Shanahan). Cherished father of Daniel and Hannah, Amy and Bill, Debbie, Shawn and Christine, Shari and Linda. Loving grandfather to Mathew and Joshua, Melissa and Ashley, Rachel, Hope, Dennis, Bethany, Mathew, Amanda, Steven and April. Caring great-grandfather of Vienna, Odessa, Oliva, Charlie and honorary family Leslee MacDonald. The family invited friends to join them at the Innisfil Funeral Home (7910 Yonge Street, Stroud) for a visitation on January 21, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m., a funeral service at 1 p.m. and a reception to follow. Donations may be made to the Allandale Veterinarian Hospital in Louis' memory. Words of comfort may be forwarded to the family by visiting www.funeralhome.on.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 22, 2020