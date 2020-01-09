|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at the age of 96. Loving husband of the late Nellie for 40 years and partner of the late Phyllis Mikulasovych for 20 years. Beloved father of Jim (Lynn), Danny (Deborah), Mary Lou (Michael) and Dorothy (Dan). Treasured Dedo of Stephen, Andrea (Filipe), Andrew (Sandra), Laura, Stephanie and Kristina, and proud great Dedo of Zachary and Zoe. Cherished brother of the late Nicholas (Evangeline) and Violet (the late Rick), and caring uncle to their children. Having arrived at Pier 21 in Halifax in 1939 from Macedonia, Louis spent his early years working in a restaurant and the Conroy Hotel in Toronto, and his mid/later years building and renovating homes in the Orillia area while also working at the local Legion. A hardworking man, yet his greatest joy was spending time with the family for 50 years at cottages on Lake Couchiching. A celebration of his life was held at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre in Toronto on Thursday January 2nd. The family thanks Dr. Collins and the staff at Spencer House in Orillia for their compassionate care of Louis. Memorial donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 34 Orillia Poppy Fund @ 215 Mississaga St., Orillia, ON, L3V1W2. For more information, please visit www.mountpleasantgroup.com