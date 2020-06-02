Passed peacefully at Muskoka Shores, Gravenhurst on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was in her 96th year. Pearl was the beloved wife of the late John "Howard" Clement (2001). Loving mother of Darlene McKenzie, Gail Emery (Jim), John Clement, the late Barry Clement (2016), Richard Clement (Doreen), Joyce Clement, and the late Randy Clement (1984). Cherished grandmother of 12 loved grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. A private funeral was held a Cavill Funeral Home with interment in the Barkway Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army greatly appreciated and may be arranged through the funeral home. Personal condolences and memories may be shared at www.cavillfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 2, 2020.