Louise CUDMORE
Passed peacefully at her home in Barrie on November 29, 2020 at the age of 82. Predeceased by her husband Bill (2005). Loving mother of William Cudmore and of Elizabeth Dianne Mason. Cherished grandmother of Katelyn, Shannon, Craig and great grandmother of Taylor. Dear sister of Jackie Doiron, Ralph Murray and the late Donald Murray. The family would like to extend their thanks and gratitude to the Personal Support Workers who have provided Louise with care and compassion, and a special heart felt thank you to Heidi; you are an angel. Cremation has taken place, with private family arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Dec. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Minet's Point Road Chapel
201 Minet's Point Road
Barrie, ON L4N 4C2
(705) 721-1211
