Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home Worsley Street Chapel
30 Worsley Street
Barrie, ON L4M 1L4
(705) 721-9921
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Keiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Louise Keiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mae Louise Keiser Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga in her 96th year. Mae beloved wife of the late Harold Edward will be remembered as the loving mother of Dianne (Wallace), Arras (Butler) and Hal Keiser. She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Kris, Adrian, Jade, Stephanie, David, Kate, Brian, and nine great-grandchildren. Mae is survived by her sisters Isobel Pipoli, June Devine, Margaret Woodman and brothers William (Bill) Martin, Ted (deVries) Martin and Jack Martin. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. As per Mae's wishes, there will be a small family gathering to celebrate her life. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mae's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -