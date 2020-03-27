|
|
Passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at Credit Valley Hospital, Mississauga in her 96th year. Mae beloved wife of the late Harold Edward will be remembered as the loving mother of Dianne (Wallace), Arras (Butler) and Hal Keiser. She will be forever cherished by her grandchildren Kris, Adrian, Jade, Stephanie, David, Kate, Brian, and nine great-grandchildren. Mae is survived by her sisters Isobel Pipoli, June Devine, Margaret Woodman and brothers William (Bill) Martin, Ted (deVries) Martin and Jack Martin. Cremation has taken place, with arrangements entrusted to the Steckley-Gooderham Funeral Home, 30 Worsley St., Barrie. As per Mae's wishes, there will be a small family gathering to celebrate her life. Online memories and condolences may be forwarded via www.steckleygooderham.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 27, 2020