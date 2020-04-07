|
Luciano Sartor, 92, of Orillia Ontario, passed away in his sleep at home surrounded by family on April 3, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Luciano was born in Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1951. He settled in Sudbury Ontario where he wed the love of his life, Elvira Del Rizzo, on March 7,1953, going on to have three children, Victor, Gianni and Lisetta. Following his retirement after 35 years of service with the International Nickel Company, the couple moved to Orillia, Ontario where Luciano continued his favourite pursuits: wine making, vegetable gardening and card games, in particular cribbage, a game he played masterfully into his 92nd year much to the chagrin of his grandsons. Despite coronary troubles and his recent cancer, Luciano lived a long and full life which he attributed to the wholesome Italian meals prepared by Elvira, and to the diligent care provided by Dr. Marc Italiano of Orillia. Luciano is remembered with much love by his wife Elvira, children Victor (Julia), Gianni (Lois), Lisetta, grandsons Jeffrey (Melissa) and Craig (Chelsea), great-grandson Nolan, nephew Marco Corazza and family, niece Sandra Corazza, cousin Lucy Martin and family, cousin Gloria Shaw and family, and in Italy, his sister Vittorina Piccolo and family. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020