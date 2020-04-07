Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simcoe Funeral Home
38 James Street East
Orillia, ON L3V 1L1
705-327-0221
Resources
More Obituaries for Luciano Sartor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Luciano Sartor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Luciano Sartor Obituary
Luciano Sartor, 92, of Orillia Ontario, passed away in his sleep at home surrounded by family on April 3, 2020, following a lengthy battle with cancer. Luciano was born in Italy and immigrated to Canada in 1951. He settled in Sudbury Ontario where he wed the love of his life, Elvira Del Rizzo, on March 7,1953, going on to have three children, Victor, Gianni and Lisetta. Following his retirement after 35 years of service with the International Nickel Company, the couple moved to Orillia, Ontario where Luciano continued his favourite pursuits: wine making, vegetable gardening and card games, in particular cribbage, a game he played masterfully into his 92nd year much to the chagrin of his grandsons. Despite coronary troubles and his recent cancer, Luciano lived a long and full life which he attributed to the wholesome Italian meals prepared by Elvira, and to the diligent care provided by Dr. Marc Italiano of Orillia. Luciano is remembered with much love by his wife Elvira, children Victor (Julia), Gianni (Lois), Lisetta, grandsons Jeffrey (Melissa) and Craig (Chelsea), great-grandson Nolan, nephew Marco Corazza and family, niece Sandra Corazza, cousin Lucy Martin and family, cousin Gloria Shaw and family, and in Italy, his sister Vittorina Piccolo and family. As an expression of sympathy memorial donations may be made to the through the Simcoe Funeral Home, 38 James St. E Orillia (705) 327-0221. Messages of condolence are welcomed at www.simcoefuneralhome.ca.
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Luciano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -