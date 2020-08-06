It is with great sadness that the family of Ludwig Bigl, (known to friends and family as Louie or Lou) announces his passing peacefully at home, after a two-year long battle with stage four lung cancer, on July 23rd, 2020 at the age of 64. Louie will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife Ella and his children Tina (Lawrence) Lou (Bobbi), and his late daughter Mandy. Lou will also be fondly remembered by his eleven grandchildren; Dakota, Jesse, Tristan, Brittany, Austin, Kyanna, Shaylynn, Salim, Kipling, Justin and Hailey, by his brothers, Frank (Barb), Herb, Rudy (Gillian), Reinhart and Eva, and Alfred, all will be greatly missed by their loving mother Juliana. There was a visitation held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 1:00 p.m. at the INNISFIL FUNERAL HOME. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Lou may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
