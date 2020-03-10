|
Passed away peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in his 92nd year. Survived by his loving wife of 64 years Eleonore Friedcrich. Loving father to Isabella (Hector), Ingrid (John), Roland (Cheryl) and Renaty. Cherished grandfather to Melissa (Kiley), Sarah (Scott), Nicholas (Becky), Jennifer (Michael), Pam (Michael), Amanda (Keith), Kimberly, Ryan (Leazel), Courtney (Jared) and MacKenzie (Courtney). Great grandfather to Hayden, Oliver, Finley, Mikyla, Ella, Abbie, Madisyn, Mikey, Leila, Evelyn, Olivia, Haley, Rhys, Libbie. Ludwig will be missed by his extended family and friends. Special thanks to Dr. Helt for the care and compassion he provided. In lieu of flowers, donations to Georgian Bay General Hospital in Ludwig's name would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received at leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 10, 2020