Today, Thursday December 5, 2019, we lost our eldest family member, just two months shy of her 107th birthday. Luena Daley was truly an amazing woman, who witnessed and experienced so much throughout her life. She was always happy and focused on the positive aspects of life, even through hardship. Music was a major part of her life and she played piano daily, up to the last few months. It is sad she is no longer here to share her joy, however we were lucky to have had her for as long as we did. We will always celebrate her contributions to her family and community. She was truly loved by all. Her legacy leaves behind, 4 daughters, 14 grand children, 24 great grandchildren, and at least 4 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of her great life will take place on Saturday January 25, 2020 at Centennial United Church, Stayner at 2 o'clock. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. Reception to follow. You'll not be forgotten xoxo If desired, a donation to Centennial United Church, Stayner would be appreciated. For further information, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com