Luke WALKER

Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Beloved son of Brian and Marianne Walker. Stepson of Pamela Walker. Fortunate to be loved by all his grandparents Bruce Walker (Doreen) and the late Shirley Walker, Margaret Preston and the late Doug Preston, Bob and Lois Farwell, and the late Philip and Jeanette Bridger. Dearly loved and adored by his sister Lisa Walker and brother-in-law David Barnhardt and his nephew Austin Barnhardt. Luke "Ginger" Walker will be dearly missed and mourned by his special friend Heather and all of his extended family and hundreds of friends. At the request of Luke's parent's cremation will take place followed by a private family service. Due to Covid restrictions a public Celebration of Luke's life will take place and be posted in the near future. A fund is being created in Luke's memory to assist people with mental health issues. A link to donate will be announced and posted soon in various forms of multimedia including McConnell Funeral Home website. Arrangements: McConnell Funeral Home, Marmora. www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 23, 2020.