Passed away peacefully at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Friday, January 17th in her 75th year. Loving Mother of daughter Amanda Somer Linegar and Grandson Sebastian Joseph Franklin Fiore of Toronto, Ontario. She is survived by brother Wayne F. Williams and (Dianne) of Hanover, sister in law Daphne Williams of Hamilton, uncle Cale Doucette, and cousin Marian Doucette. Pre-deceased by brother Joseph Williams, formerly of Terrace Bay, and aunt Verna Doucette, formally of Clinton. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Lydia was born in Clinton, Ontario and predeceased by parents Frank and Theda Williams. Lydia was deeply devoted to her Grandson Sebastian who will greatly miss his Nana. Lydia was educated in Guelph and later employed by the Toronto Board of Education as Administrator. After she moved to the Barrie area, she acted as Secretary for the Township of Innisfil. After raising her daughter, Lydia returned to work for a number of years working at a Canada Postal station at Shoppers Drug Mart in Barrie. The family wish to express their thanks to the Doctors and nurses at the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre for their special care during her short stay at the hospital. As per Lydia's wishes, no funeral service will be held and cremation has taken place. A celebration of her life will be held for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Lung Association would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on Jan. 21, 2020