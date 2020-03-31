|
"Foxxy and Our Lady of Elizabeth are together again, dancing in the kitchen to CFRB Radio." Lyle & Elizabeth Fox passed away in Orillia within days of each other. Elizabeth born in Mimico, was predeceased by her parents William & Ethel Todd and brother Treacy. She moved to Orillia in Grade 4 where her parents owned and operated Todd's General Store located at Westmount Dr. and Mary Street. She enjoyed many working years at the Huronia Regional Centre, Sears and the Royal Bank of Canada. Lyle born in Orillia, was predeceased by his parents Alan & Hazel Fox and siblings Helen, Reva, Arnold, Yvonne "Bonnie. Much of Lyle's formative years were spent with family and friends at Lake Dalrymple. Lyle enjoyed many working years with Dwinnell's Delivery & Movers, Bell Canada and semi-retiring as a medical courier. Lyle and Elizabeth both attended ODCVI. They married on February 24, 1962 at St. James' Anglican Church, where their attendees formed a circle of friends that continues to this day. They will be sadly missed by their children Michael Todd Fox and Jennifer Lynn Thorne & her husband Gary. Proud and Cherished grandparents of James Elliott Fox Thorne and his fiancee Chelsie Legree. Mom and Dad will also be missed by a large group of "honourary sons, daughters, grandchildren, nieces and nephews." Mom had a lifelong love of the arts, experimenting in ceramics, drawing, painting and textiles, where she gained a large circle of friends amongst her fellow artists. This love was passed from a very young age to her grandson, James, himself an accomplished artist and potter. Mom often underappreciated her own talents. Her latest passion has been quilting at Thimbles & Things where again her circle of friends grew bigger. She leaves behind 100's of pieces of her art to be enjoyed by future generations. Mom was also a volunteer at Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, where she reconnected with old friends and made new ones. Dad's membership at the Orillia YMCA began in the 70's and continued until shortly before his death. He worked out three days each week, gaining MANY lifelong friends. He was also an avid walker at the Orillia Square Mall, where he continued to grow his circle of friends. Lately Dad has taken great enjoyment in the volunteer work he has done with his circle of friends at Guardian Angel Church and the Knights of Columbus. Together Mom and Dad enjoyed playing shuffleboard and of course, the circle of friends they made at the arena. One of their greatest pleasures was the cottage they owned on the Severn River, where along with their grandson James, their circle of friends grew even larger. A Celebration of their lives will be held at a later date. In Memory of Lyle and Elizabeth, donations to Soldiers' Memorial Hospital Foundation or the Mariposa House Hospice would be gratefully appreciated. Message of condolence are welcomed at www.mundellfuneralhome.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 31, 2020