Peacefully on June 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Eleanor Calcott (predeceased 1988). Loving father of Robert, John (Tracy), Donald (Marilyn) and Jim (Cheryl). Devoted Grandpa to Shannon, Sarah, Kayla, Jaimie, Whitney, Lindsay and Drew. Proud Great Grandpa ("Poppa Don") to Quinn and Weston. Loved brother of Rob (predeceased) (Grace) and Marie (Lionel predeceased). Brother in law of Ted and Marj Calcott, Art and Marion Lord, John and June Calcott (all predeceased). Don served in the RCAF during WWII and was a member of the Collingwood Legion for many years. In his younger days, he enjoyed camping and fishing. He thoroughly enjoyed watching sports, in particular, baseball and hockey. He had a lifelong interest in aircraft and never turned down an opportunity to attend an airshow. He loved animals with a special affinity for cats and dogs, which he cared for with much TLC. He greatly enjoyed his daily morning coffee/ social visits to The Olde Red Hen Restaurant over the past 30 years. Don worked as a store manager for Walker's Department Store in various locations arriving in Collingwood in 1966. He also worked for the Collingwood Shipyard for a number of years. He had a great interest in how the lives of his family were progressing, especially his grandchildren. He would often dispense some of his 96 years of knowledge to them as he felt was appropriate. He was very fortunate to enjoy great health and as a result, he was able to live in his own home independently until age 93 1/2. The family would like to thank the following; his friends and neighbours in Collingwood for their generosity; Jim and Diane and staff at The Olde Red Hen; Ted who helped him with mobility issues and general wellbeing; the staff at Summit Place Long Term Care Home for their excellent care over the past three years and Fawcett Funeral Home for their guidance and assistance. As per Don's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family service with internment at the Collingwood Trinity United Cemetery will be held at a later date. Friends may visit Don's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 16, 2020.