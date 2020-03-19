|
Passed away peacefully at King Nursing Home, Bolton on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in her 65th year. Beloved wife of Richard Livingstone. Loved mother of Cheryl Elliott (Mark), Chris Livingstone (Leslie) and Chad Livingstone (Katie). Loving nana of Finn and Ethan. Dear sister of Fred Savelors (Michelle) and sister-in-law of Audrey Lewis (Erwyn) and Edythe Harris. Lynda will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and friends. A celebration of Lynda's life will be planned for a later date. If so desired memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Fdn. would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535
Published in Simcoe County News on Mar. 19, 2020