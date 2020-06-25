Lynda (nee DeForest) MASON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lynda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in her 76th year. Lynda was one of fourteen children born to the late Thomas and Margaret DeForest. Beloved wife of Jim for 56 years. Loving mother of Corrina (Frank Gibson) and loved nana to Scott (Deanna), Josh (Toni) and predeceased by Larissa. Her grandkids were the light of her eyes. Dear sister to Rose Knowlton (late Philip), Kathy King (Bruce), Cindy Preston (Ted), Joe (Pauline), Mike (Helen), Garry (Bev) and Bob. Predeceased by Sharon (Don McCleod), Donna (Jack), Carolyn, Tammy, Pat and Terry (Denise). Dear sister-in-law to Dolly Hills, John Plester (Dawn), Steve Plester, predeceased by Tom Mason (Pauline) and Pat Wagner. Aunt Lynda will be lovingly remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date, when we are allowed to gather again. If so desired donations to Sick Kids Foundation or a charity of choice would be greatly appreciated.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Drury Funeral Centre Ltd.
519 Victoria Street East
Alliston, ON L9R 1K1
705-435-3535
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved