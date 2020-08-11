1/1
Lynda Nancy (Robinson) White
Passed away on Sunday July 26 at Tompkins House Hospice after a brief and uncomfortable illness of Pancreatic Cancer. Our Lynnie was born in Montreal on February 10, 1954. When she was 8 years old the family moved to Ontario, settling in Thornhill. She will be missed by her husband of 42 years, Rick, and two daughters Meridith (Gerry) and Jessica (Matt). Also by her brother Ralph, who generously never forgot her birthday. Predeceased by her sisters Judy and Beverly. After graduating from Ryerson, Lyn worked at administration assistance positions with the Toronto Stock Exchange and Community Health in Newmarket. Then moved to Midland in 1998 to follow Rick's teaching career. Lyn was secretary for 3 years for the Midland Bay Sailing Club. Lovingly remembered by her two grandsons Bennett and Josh. These two boys were the love of her life and she would treasure time spent with them. She loved baking, especially birthday cakes for her precious grandsons. Every Christmas, Lyn baked ginger bread cookies and houses. She would spend all afternoon decorating the houses with the boys. She would make angel food and special cakes for everyone's birthday. Our long walks in the woods with our pet dogs Sneakers and later Harley are memories we will all cherish. Lyn was known for her laugh, beautiful smile and friendly spirit. She was an avid reader and an active member of a busy book club. Her Tuesday nights were spent painting ceramics with two girlfriends. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at a later date. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca

Published in Simcoe County News on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
