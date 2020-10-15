1/1
Lynn Andrea Chandler
Died suddenly on Friday, October 2, 2020 at her home at the age of 57. Lynn of Wasaga Beach, loving and devoted mother of Melissa (Stewart Spence) and Barry (Aprile) Morwood. Cherished Nana of Stella and Scarlett Spence and Tyler and Ryan Morwood. Dear sister of Steve Chandler and aunt of April White. Lynn is predeceased by her brother Barry and her parents William and Irene Chandler. Lynn was a generous and caring woman who made friends easily. She was an incredibly creative and imaginative person, expressing herself through her painting, crafting and culinary skills. She left an indelible mark on everyone she met. Private family services at this time. If desired, a donation to your local Humane Society would be a kind gesture to remember Lynn. To sign her Book of Memories, please visit www.carruthersdavidson.com


Published in Simcoe County News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Carruthers & Davidson Funeral Home - Wasaga Beach
509 River Road West
Wasaga Beach, ON L9Z 2X2
705-429-8766
