Passed away peacefully at Matthews House Hospice on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in her 78th year. Beloved wife of Harvey Hart. Loved mother of Caroline Vaughan (Fred), Doug Hart (Faye). Loving Gma of Cailey, Erin, Christina, Becky and Great-Gma of Caleb and Ezra. Dear sister-in-law of Arlene Perry and Jim Hart (Eileen). Lynn will be fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews and many friends. A Celebration of Lynn's Life will be planned for a later date. If so desired memorial donations to Matthews House Hospice, Kidney Fdn. or Gideons would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Drury Funeral Centre, Alliston. 705-435-3535