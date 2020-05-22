M. Jacqueline HOUGHTON
Peacefully passed away at Mackenzie Health, Richmond Hill on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Jackie Houghton (nee Carter) of Alliston and formerly of Schomberg at 88 years of age. Beloved wife of late Lorne Silas Harvey and Allan Houghton. Loving mother of David (Laurie) Harvey, Sharon (Glen) Wiley and late Lynne King. Proud grandmother of Chris (Jessica) Harvey, Dan (Michele) King, Devin (Brandon) Chamberlin, Bryan (Kristine) King and Cindy (Scott) Martell. Cherished great grandmother of Jacob, Thomas, Olivia and Emma King; Carter and Hudson Chamberlin; Austin and Blake King; Mason Martell and new baby Martell on the way. Dear sister of Ivy McCue and predeceased by her sisters Kaye Wietz and Marjorie Illingworth. Jackie will also be sadly missed by Allan's dear family Debbie (Jim) Gollinger, Ken (Tracy) Houghton and Doug (Judy) Houghton and their children. Private family arrangements will be held followed by a celebration of Jackie's life at a later date. In Jackie's memory, donations may be made to Matthews House Hospice or to Bond Head United Church. Online condolences may be made at www.skwarchukfuneralhome.com.

Published in Simcoe County News on May 22, 2020.
