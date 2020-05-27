Madelaine Marie Monteith
Passed away peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Campbell House hospice in her 94th year. Madelaine, was predeceased by her husband Jack and son Bruce. She will be remembered as the loving mother of Dianne (Wayne) Barber, Patrese (Dick) Spruyt and Scott. Forever cherished by her grandchildren Shawn (Kim), Jennifer (Bill), Michael, Jonathon, Katherine and great grandchildren Tessa, Marnie, Lauren, Raven, Raine and Revill. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society or Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House can be made in Madelaine's memory. Friends may visit the online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com

Published in Simcoe County News on May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
