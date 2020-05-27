Passed away peacefully on Saturday May 23, 2020 at Campbell House hospice in her 94th year. Madelaine, was predeceased by her husband Jack and son Bruce. She will be remembered as the loving mother of Dianne (Wayne) Barber, Patrese (Dick) Spruyt and Scott. Forever cherished by her grandchildren Shawn (Kim), Jennifer (Bill), Michael, Jonathon, Katherine and great grandchildren Tessa, Marnie, Lauren, Raven, Raine and Revill. As per her wishes cremation has taken place. In lieu of flowers donations to the Georgian Triangle Humane Society or Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House can be made in Madelaine's memory. Friends may visit the online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on May 27, 2020.