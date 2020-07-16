Maher Ladki

Passed away at Hospice Simcoe, Barrie on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at the age of 56. Beloved husband of Alena for 32 years. Cherished father to Fadi. Loved son of Fatima Ghamloush. Dear brother of Salma Fleifel (Fouad), Imad Ladki, Lina Houssami and Abdul-Hafeez Al-ladki. Visitation was held at ADAMS FUNERAL HOME, 445 St. Vincent Street, Barrie on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 2 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Maher's life at 3 p.m. Memorial donations to Hospice Simcoe would be appreciated. Messages of condolence may be forwarded to the family through adamsfuneralhome.ca
.