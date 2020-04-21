Home

Maizie Margaret YOUNG

Maizie Margaret YOUNG Obituary
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Saturday April 18, 2020 in her 76th year. Maizie is survived by her husband Reginald 'Reg' Young. She will be remembered as the proud and loving mother of Florence (Murray) Micks, Margaret Young (Larry Cutts), Susan Young (Lonny Hawton) and the late James Young (Juanita). Forever cherished by her grandchildren Wayne (Michelle), Samantha (David), Christina, Shawna and Robbie and her 8 great grandchildren. Maizie will be deeply missed by many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and extended family; she was predeceased by 5siblings. Private family services will be held with interment at Stayner Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated by the family. Friends may visit Maizie's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in Simcoe County News on Apr. 21, 2020
