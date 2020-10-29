(Retired Anglican Priest. Former incumbent of the Parish of Penetanguishene) Passed away peacefully at the Georgian Manor on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of the late Antoinette Sinclair (nee Mills). Loving father of Charles Sinclair, Gail Sinclair and Kevin Sinclair. Brother of Andrea McGrath, Theresa Macey, Catherine Brattey, Ruth Herron and predeceased by Dorothy Webster, Patricia House and Martin Sinclair. He will be sadly missed by his many grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family and friends. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated and will be accepted by the Penetanguishene Funeral Home.



