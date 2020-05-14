58, died at home in Severn with her family by her side on April 27, 2020. Cancer took our beloved wife, mother and nana way to soon. Born May 22, 1961 in Belfast, Ireland. On May 29, 1981 she married the love of her life Robert. Mandy will be remembered for her bright pink hair, infectious laugh and being a huge Billy Idol fan. She will be remembered by Robert (husband) her kids Chris (Kelly) Jennifer (Erik) and Stephen. Her grandkids Faith, Camron, Phoenix, Liam, Carter, Patrick and Raelyn. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Donations in Mandy's name to Soldier's Memorial Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Words of condolence may be left for the family at www.peacefultransition.ca
Published in Simcoe County News on May 14, 2020.