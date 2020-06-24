Manfred Schlick
1936-10-01 - 2020-06-21
Passed away suddenly at Southlake Hospital Survived by his wife of 58 years Gisela and son Kersten (Margaret) and his adored grand daughter Melissa. Remembered by his sister Betty Kastner of Nuremburg Germany, sister in law Inge Gross of Kitchener, sister in law Barb Volker of Kaufungen Germany, many nieces, nefews and many friends. You will be missed. We love you Fred, Dad, Opa and friend.

Published in Simcoe County News on Jun. 24, 2020.
